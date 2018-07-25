The 'I-4 Eyesore' just went live

Last night someone flipped the switch inside the Majesty Building, an 18-story shell of building that's been under construction for more than 17 years.
Images of the building lit up from the inside circulated on social media Tuesday evening, including a Facebook post from Valerie Bush with the comment "And then there was light!!!"
Every year, SuperChannel 55 President Claud Bowers claims his self-funded church project, which is also known as the "I-4 Eyesore," will be wrapped up by some arbitrary date, and every year, it doesn't happen.
Bowers made a similarly grand statement in April
of this year, and progress on the building has indeed accelerated over the past months. But last night's sudden illumination is the first sign of any real life.
While this is certainly a startling development, don't expect a construction project that first started when "No Scrubs" by TLC was on the radio to be completed anytime soon.
