Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Seaweed is taking over Florida beaches and it's likely to get worse

Posted By on Tue, Jul 17, 2018 at 1:52 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THISISANDRESR/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via thisisandresr/Instagram
If the growth of seaweed this year gets as bad as expected, it could possibly be the worst in Florida's history.

According to the Treasure Coast Palm, the recent growth of sargassum seaweed in June was three times larger than the biggest bloom ever recorded for that month, which was in 2015. However, that June's seaweed "glob" fell short of the largest ever, which was in August-September of 2015.

Seaweed blooms typically spike in late summer and early fall.

Although this plant has positive aspects, such as its ability to prevent erosion and act as a habitat for land and sea creatures alike, there are also dangers to its overpopulation. If the seaweed overgrows, the green-lined shores can smother sea turtle nests, and when underwater, the decomposition of the plant decreases oxygen levels, killing other greenery and sea life as well.

Sargassum can also be dangerous to beachgoers when it attracts jellyfish and other biting or stinging insects like sea lice.

If a beach near you appears to be greener than usual, proceed with caution or maybe hit up the neighborhood pool instead.

