Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Filmapalooza 2019 is coming to Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Jul 17, 2018 at 12:34 PM

Filmapalooza, the international competition for the 48 Hour Film Project, will be held in Orlando for the first time, creator and executive producer Mark Ruppert announced today. The 2019 event is scheduled for March 6-9, with downtown’s Cobb Plaza Cinema Café 12 the likely location for most of the screenings.

The 48 Hour Film Project is the world’s oldest and largest timed filmmaking competition. It involves nearly 140 cities from around the globe and thousands of filmmakers, who are challenged to write, shoot, edit and submit a short film in just 48 hours. Filmapalooza, which was previously held in Paris, represents the culmination of those filmmakers’ efforts, as it screens the winning films from all participating cities.

The event will be open not just to filmmakers but to the public, who will be able to purchase tickets to a single film block or the entire event. In addition to screenings, Filmapalooza will feature parties, workshops and an awards gala. The official event hotel has yet to be announced, but plan on it being in the heart of downtown and within walking distance of the venues.

This year’s Orlando 48 Hour Film Project is scheduled for August 10-12, with screenings set for August 17-19 at the Valencia College School of Arts & Entertainment Screening Theater, on east campus. If you’re a filmmaker still looking to join a team or start your own, the next meet-up is tomorrow at Miller’s Alehouse on Lee Road in Winter Park, at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the official site.

