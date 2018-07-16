Congrats to these five Republicans for somehow being dumber than Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz
PostedByColin Wolf
on Mon, Jul 16, 2018 at 10:56 AM
Sacha Baron Cohen's new show Who Is America? debuted on Showtime last night, and arguably the most insane segment involved five Republicans advocating for the fictional "Kinder-Guardians" program, which proposes giving firearms to toddlers.
The gang of five Republican who stared directly at the camera and supported giving semi-automatics and even mortars to 4- to 12-year-olds includes former Senate Majority Leader Tent Lott, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, Rep. Joe Wilson, former Congressman Joe Walsh and Larry Pratt, director emeritus of Gun Owners of America.
The segment, which you can watch in its entirety above, involved a heavily made-up Cohen pretending to be an Israeli anti-terrorist expert, arguing that arming teachers just isn't enough, and getting Republican lawmakers and lobbyists to not only support the program but to also help promote a line of stuffed animals with guns. The dupes were reading from a script provided by the show.
"You want me to say on television that I support 3- and 4-year-olds for firearms? Is that what you're asking me?" asks Gaetz. "Hmm, typically members of Congress don't just hear a story about a program and indicate whether they support it or not."
This is insane.
Joe Walsh, Dana Rohrabacher, Trent Lott advocate for a first responders course on high-powered weapons....for toddlers.
The segment then cuts immediately to Trent Lott saying, "I support the Kinder-Guardians program. We in America would be wise to implement it. It’s something that we should think about, America, about putting guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens — good guys — whether they be teachers, or whether they actually be talented children or highly trained preschoolers."
At one point, Joe Walsh advocates for the program by arguing that it would only be available to "specially selected children from 12 to 4 years old," and would provide training in "pistols, rifles, semi-automatics and a rudimentary knowledge of mortars."
Not to be outdone, Joe Wilson also starred directly into the camera and said “a 3-year-old cannot defend itself from a assault rifle by throwing a Hello Kitty pencil case at it.”