Trump endorses Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, his favorite attack dog

Screen grab via Facebook.com/RepresentativeMattGaetz
As if no one saw this coming, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz nabbed an endorsement from President Donald Trump this morning via – you guessed it – Twitter.
Although the libertarian-ish conservative is heavily favored to win, Gaetz faces an Aug. 28 primary election with two Republican challengers, John Mills and Marine Corps veteran Cris Dosev.
"Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida is one of the finest and most talented people in Congress," Trump wrote from the U.K., during his visit following the NATO summit in Brussels. "Strong on Crime, the Border, Illegal Immigration, the 2nd Amendment, our great Military & Vets, Matt worked tirelessly on helping to get our Massive Tax Cuts. He has my Full Endorsement!"
Gaetz's response: "Thank you, Mr. President."
Gaetz, one of the Trump administration's most stubborn defenders
, has raised his national profile by serving as one of the president's pitbull pups on cable TV. Most recently, we saw this on Thursday when Gaetz went after FBI agent Peter Strzok, who's been repeatedly accused of operating under inappropriate bias, during a House hearing.
"The most surprising thing is that Peter Strzok lacked the ability to admit bias," Gaetz told Fox News after the hearing. "His bias is clear to everyone. When he's saying, F Trump, when he's saying Trump is an idiot, when they're talking about Trump as a loathsome human being, that's clear bias."
He continues: "It was very surprising to me that he didn't just dispense with that and say, look, I didn't like Trump, I had bias against him, but my bias didn't affect the work that I did. Instead, he acted as though he didn't harbor any bias, which is an absurd proposition. Kennedy, to this one of the reasons why more than half of the country now, according to the last CBS poll, really does not approve of this investigation in its current form because the very people who started it so clearly had an ax to grind with the president."
During the hearing, Strzok actually insisted that he wasn't removed from the investigation due to bias, but simply to avoid the appearance of such. He told the House Judiciary Committee that he doesn't "appreciate" that characterization, and went on to claim that there was "no evidence of bias" in the anti-Trump texts shared between him and his colleague-turned-lover.
In February, Gaetz told BuzzFeed News
, "It cracks me up when [Trump] calls," referring to how the two have developed a sort of rapport. And as to why those conversations began in the first place, the congressman says, "I think it's because I defend him on television."
