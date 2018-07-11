The Heard

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Twenty One Pilots announce Central Florida show in November

Posted By on Wed, Jul 11, 2018 at 2:53 PM

PHOTO VIA TWENTY ONE PILOTS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Twenty One Pilots/Facebook
Twenty One Pilots today announced their Bandito tour, a worldwide affair starting this October, which will see the duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun playing out songs from upcoming new album Trench, and there is a date set for Central Florida.

The band also released two new singles today – "Jumpsuit" and "Nico and the Niners" – sure to get area fans revved for their date at Amalie Arena in November.

Twenty One Pilots headline the Amalie Arena on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m.
