Twenty One Pilots announce Central Florida show in November
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Jul 11, 2018 at 2:53 PM
Twenty One Pilots
Photo via Twenty One Pilots/Facebook
today announced their Bandito tour,
a worldwide affair starting this October, which will see the duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun playing out songs from upcoming new album Trench,
and there is a date set for Central Florida.
The band also released two new singles today
– "Jumpsuit" and "Nico and the Niners" – sure to get area fans revved for their date at Amalie Arena in November.
Twenty One Pilots headline the Amalie Arena
on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale
Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m.
