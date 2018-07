Ugly Orange showcases Detroit's Hala, L.A.'s Boyo and local songbird Lexi Long

click to enlarge Jen Cray

From their recent clip of shows, it seems that pacesetting local promotions groupare back up to full speed.Their latest production brought the Orlando debut ofthe music moniker of 21-year-old Detroit babyface Ian Ruhala. With a quartet to fully stroke the songs of his bedroom recording project, hisbeamed with a step and breath that’s pure and bright.At its best, like on new single “Sorry,” Hala’s music is a joyful romp of melody, economy and rock & roll that can score perfection. And onstage, he showed glimpses of some guitar slinging that he’s been keeping in his back pocket.Sharing the marquee wasthe vehicle for L.A. musician Robert Tilden whose new single (“Take Me Away”) featuresWith just a trio and a notablehe and his band came on warm and full, rendering indie pop on a dream wave with occasional zephyrs of soul blowing through. The result was lushly intimate and very accomplished.Opening the night wasa solo Orlando indie artist who’s currently featured as our Band of the Week Though they have their own tonal individualities, she occupies a similar frequency as local exemplarLong, however, sings with a lighter air and expresses in a more overtly folk language. Although not a finished product, this indie bird has a lovely sound with lots of natural promise.Like most singer-songwriters, she played the usual acoustic guitar. But things took a quantum leap when she eventually picked up theIt didn’t occur until the end of her set and lasted for only two songs, but that accompaniment distinguishes her sound into a thing ofIf her autoharp playing was a cornerstone of her performance rather than just a footnote, she’d be onto something immediately special.