Monday, July 2, 2018

Band of the Week: Lexi Long

Posted By on Mon, Jul 2, 2018 at 9:30 AM

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Lexi Long.

Lexi Long is playing Will's Pub on July 2 with Boyo and Hala.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
I’ve been writing songs since I was about 12.

Who's in the band?
I play guitar, keyboard, and autoharp.

Currently available releases:
Mercy Sakes Alive (2018)

D’BEST! (2017)

Blush (2015)

Websites:
Bandcamp

Describe your sound in five words:
soft, simple, folky, dreamy, and personal

Four questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
My first show at Will’s Pub, with Zoya Zafar and Dearest.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Zoya Zafar is a wonderful singer-songwriter, and I love her sound. I would love to play a show with her again!

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
People can describe my music any way they like! People are pretty spot-on at guessing what kind of artists inspire me.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
I’ve lived in Orlando for three years now and I love this city. There is a super-sweet music community here! I love to support local shows and be a part of them. In Orlando, I would like to see more bedroom pop and indie solo artists come out of their shell and share their gift with the city. Seeing people get up on stage alone to play their songs is what inspired me to start playing live again.

