Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Florida fisherman catches marijuana brick, calls it an 'early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar'

Posted By on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY _JORGEBUSTAMANTE_ VIA INSTAGRAM
  • Photo by _jorgebustamante_ via Instagram
Florida fisherman Jorge Bustamante reached the high point of his fishing career Monday morning, when he reeled in a marijuana brick off the coast of Pompano Beach.

Although he intended to spend the afternoon fishing for mahi mahi and kingfish, his day took an unexpected twist when he caught a rare block of marijuana too.

He joked in an Instagram post that the catch was an early birthday gift from infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar.


Like a good citizen, Bustamante called the Coast Guard to turn in his find and was told the block was indeed cannabis.

Although he won't be enjoying this catch for his birthday, he will have the memory of his unexpected present forever.

