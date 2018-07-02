Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 2, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida deputy shoots and kills gator with an AR-15 after it trapped a girl in a tree

Posted By on Mon, Jul 2, 2018 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
A relaxing day on the water quickly turned into a nightmare for a Florida teenager last weekend.

Last Friday, 15-year-old Jordan Broderick found herself trapped in a tree near Alexandria Springs park in Altoona for nearly an hour after fleeing from a large 10-foot gator that was hissing at her from below.

After receiving a frantic call from Broderick's father and other family members at around 3 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office was able to send Deputy Mitch Blackmon, who then shot the gator with an AR-15.

When the deputy arrived, he found Broderick in the tree screaming that she was tired from hanging on one of the tree's branches, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After failing to scare the gator away, Blackmon shot one single round from his assault-style rifle, killing the gator. Broderick was then able to climb down safely from the tree, according to the sheriff's report.

This behavior from local gators isn't uncommon, especially during mating season, which occurs around May or June.

Unfortunately, not all Floridians get away unscathed. In fact, last month, a 47-year-old woman went missing after walking her dog in Broward County, and her arm was later found inside a gator lurking in a nearby pond.

To ensure safety, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises people to always be aware of the possibility of nearby alligators when in or around freshwater bodies in Florida, especially around dusk or dawn.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Toy Story Land is just the beginning of a multi-year redo at Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

  2. Florida Department of Transportation tells contractor to fix SunPass issues in 10 days Read More

  3. Florida's Puerto Ricans are falling for Rick Scott over Bill Nelson in Senate race, poll says Read More

  4. New signs of life on and around Universal Orlando's expansion property Read More

  5. Seminole State College is giving away free tuition to anyone willing to write an essay about soccer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation