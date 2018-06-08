An arm was found inside of an alligator suspected of dragging a Florida woman into a lake

click to enlarge
Photo via Orlando International Airport/Twitter
Police in Broward County are looking for a woman who they believe was dragged into a lake by an alligator while walking her dogs on Friday.
The Sun Sentinel
is now reporting that an alligator was removed from the lake, and an arm was found inside it
.
A witness reportedly saw a gator attack a woman at Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park in Davie, according to the Tampa Bay Times
. She was walking her dogs near the water when she was pulled in.
A Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission officer said "efforts are ongoing" to determine if the alligator was related to or involved with the woman's disappearance.
The missing woman's dogs are now in custody of Broward County Animal Care and Adoption. Davie police said that one of them was injured by a gator.
This is a developing story, and we'll update it when more information is available.
Almost two years ago, a 2-year-old was killed
after a gator pulled him into the lagoon at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. In May of 2017, a 10-year-old girl was attacked by a gator while swimming in Orlando, and freed herself by prying open its mouth
.
