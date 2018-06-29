Bloggytown

Friday, June 29, 2018

Florida Department of Transportation tells contractor to fix SunPass issues in 10 days

Posted By on Fri, Jun 29, 2018 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FORMULANONE/FLICKR
  • Photo via Formulanone/Flickr
We might finally see the end of this SunPass fiasco.

The Florida Department of Transportation told the contractor behind the SunPass mess to get its act together within 10 days on Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Conduent, the contractor running the SunPass tolling system and responsible for processing transactions, was put on notice by FDOT to fix the problems that have risen due to a system update that was only supposed to take six days.

FDOT Secretary Mike Dew said the failures have been a "significant inconvenience" in a letter to Counduent president Dave Amoriell, according to the Times.

SunPass originally announced the system would be down starting May 31. When the original cut-off date passed and the electronic toll-collection system remained inoperable, SunPass apologized and asked for customers' patience. Aside from being unable to access accounts, system glitches included mobile app malfunctions, duplicate transactions and unreliable up-to-date information.

As of today, customers still face billing delays. More than 90 million transactions have yet to be processed by the SunPass system, leaving customers in limbo and unable to access their accounts. Last week, FDOT announced that late fees will be waived in light of prolonged issues.

It's unclear if the 10-day notice carries an "or else" undertone, but FDOT and Conduent are currently in the third year of a seven-year contract.

We hope this system overhaul is worth it, SunPass.

