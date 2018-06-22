Bloggytown

Friday, June 22, 2018

SunPass is waiving late fees, but customers will still deal with billing delays

Posted By on Fri, Jun 22, 2018 at 10:51 AM

PHOTO VIA FORMULANONE/FLICKR
  • Photo via Formulanone/Flickr
If you're worried about your SunPass transactions in light of this month's toll-collecting mess, we have good news. Sort of.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday that SunPass and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise will waive late fees and penalties as system maintenance continues. SunPass will also resume posting toll transactions soon, with individual account charges "posted gradually over a number of weeks."

In a statement, FDOT said that SunPass customers will still be charged for tolls, but they should expect an announcement from FTE with a timeline for the "resumption of fees or penalties for delinquent accounts" once the system is thoroughly tested and glitch-free.

Central Florida Expressway Authority emailed customers Thursday to address the situation. Because E-Pass and SunPass function through a linked system, E-Pass users have faced similar issues. CFEA said they will notify users when SunPass is operating normally and free of billing delays.

"We are committed to holding our vendor accountable and ensuring that our new system ultimately provides a premier customer service experience. I share the frustrations with our customers over the rollout of CCSC (Combined Customer Service Center) and find it unacceptable," said an FDOT spokesperson.

The SunPass electronic toll-collection system was shut down for updates on June 1, but tolls were still being collected. When the website and mobile app came back online nearly a week later, users were still facing difficulties.

