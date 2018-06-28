Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 28, 2018

Tip Jar

New 'Cali Mex' concept moving into the former Carmel space in Winter Park

Posted By on Thu, Jun 28, 2018 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
A new "Cali Mex" concept will move into the former Carmel Kitchen space at 140 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park.

Cinco Tacos + Tequila is set to open in July, and will serve dishes like "Tableside Guacamole, Adobo Fried Chicken, Pizza Stand Nachos, Fajita Chimichanga Samosas, made-to-order desserts and an impressive assortment of street tacos."

"We’re bringing something new to Winter Park,” said restaurateur Greg Pranzo in a statement. "Our take on this food is something people won’t have tried before, and with our focus on service, presentation, and of course, a fun atmosphere, we’re confident Cinco will soon become a go-to for diners."

Cinco's will also have a full bar, serving signature cocktails and margaritas. Like Carmel's, they also plan to offer a Sunday brunch with mimosas and bloody marys.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bye bye Blackstar: Downtown Orlando club abruptly closes its doors Read More

  2. New leaks give surprising details on Disney's massive Tomorrowland redo Read More

  3. Florida beaches now feature sea lice Read More

  4. Lin-Manuel Miranda wants you to call Florida Gov. Rick Scott on behalf of Puerto Rican evacuees Read More

  5. Universal announces 'Chucky' and 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' for Halloween Horror Nights scare zones Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation