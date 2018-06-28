New 'Cali Mex' concept moving into the former Carmel space in Winter Park

click to enlarge
A new "Cali Mex" concept will move into the former Carmel Kitchen space at 140 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park.
Cinco Tacos + Tequila
is set to open in July, and will serve dishes like "Tableside Guacamole, Adobo Fried Chicken, Pizza Stand Nachos, Fajita Chimichanga Samosas, made-to-order desserts and an impressive assortment of street tacos."
"We’re bringing something new to Winter Park,” said restaurateur Greg Pranzo in a statement. "Our take on this food is something people won’t have tried before, and with our focus on service, presentation, and of course, a fun atmosphere, we’re confident Cinco will soon become a go-to for diners."
Cinco's will also have a full bar, serving signature cocktails and margaritas. Like Carmel's, they also plan to offer a Sunday brunch with mimosas and bloody marys.
