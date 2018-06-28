The Heard

Thursday, June 28, 2018

The Heard

Bye bye Blackstar: Downtown Orlando club abruptly closes its doors

Posted By on Thu, Jun 28, 2018 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
It appears that Blackstar – the club known for breathing some fresh life into the downtown dance scene – has closed.

In a post on Facebook, indie folk band the 502s – whose album release show was scheduled at the venue for tonight – claim that the venue has been sold to new owners and will no longer have live music. The upcoming Pauses album release show in mid-July was also bumped from the venue this week.
VIA FACEBOOK

There's no word yet on how this will affect sister club Odd Jobs or the former Firestone/Venue 578 space that was supposed to relaunch as the Vanguard earlier this year.

Both the Blackstar and Odd Jobs Facebook pages have vanished entirely, though as of this writing a barebones version of the Blackstar website is still up.

