Wednesday, June 27, 2018

A porn addict and two sexual harassers kept their jobs at Adam Putnam's office after admitting guilt

Posted By on Wed, Jun 27, 2018 at 1:27 PM

click to enlarge ADAM PUTNAM | IMAGE VIA FRESH FROM FLORIDA
  • Adam Putnam | image via Fresh From Florida
Three employees at Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam's office admitted to sexual harassment charges and watching porn at work.

According to state investigation documents obtained by Politico, the three separate incidents occurred within a span of a year, beginning in March of 2015. Two of the incidents involved grocery store inspectors sexually harassing female employees; one asked a woman to strip naked and pose in just an apron, while the other told two women at a Whole Foods that they could be Suicide Girls. The third incident involved a fruit and vegetable inspector using a state computer to look at porn more than 1,000 times. Among his searches were Casey Anthony, Pam Bondi and Chelsea Manning.

All three of Putnam's employees kept their jobs after admitting guilt and receiving some sort of punishment. The two staffers who admitted to sexual harassment still work at the Commissioner's office, and the other left for unrelated reasons, reports Politico. 

The details in this report are astounding, and I highly recommend you give the whole story a read.

This is the third damning story in the last couple months involving the office of Adam Putnam, who is currently running for governor of Florida.

Last month, a story from the Tampa Bay Times revealed that 291 concealed carry permits had to be revoked after they were approved without full background checks. The employee responsible has since been fired.

Also, just a couple of weeks ago, a roller coaster in Daytona Beach derailed, injuring six people just hours after passing a state inspection from one of Putnam's employees.

