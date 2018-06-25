Weezer and Pixies kick off big double-headed summer tour in Florida

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Florida was the launchpad for the big summer tour pairing alt-rock legendsand theon a co-headlining bill. Even with very solid bona fides and undisputed spots in the indie canon, however, both bands have had their ownThe Pixies are, ahem, dealing with continuing the reunion era of their career minus a very defining and beloved member (indie idol). And Weezer have been trying to age gracefully and hold on to their compass amid shifting fan base and, frankly, diminishing artistic returns.In this latest outing, it was good to see that thehave maintained theirrefusing to be tamed by the responsibility of historical stature. And new bassistis a worthy addition.Look, there’s only one Kim Deal, and she ain’t it. But neither is the rest of world. Lenchantin, however, is a solid fit in this one-of-a-kind band, and that’s something most of humanity can’t claim. Also, hearing the Pixies rip their full-throttlelive hit my sweet spot exponentially.for their part, really capitalized on the true headlining spot with set changes, production and even pyro.Being far more arena-ready inherently, their big, clean, chunky riffs translated well in this outdoor milieu. What also came through was the band’s famous humor and personality, including ato oblige a teenage fan’s Twitter campaign.Even though Weezer is generally more suited to top a summer blockbuster tour, it did feel kind of heretical to hear the Pixies play before them. But at the end of the day, both are bands with some defining songs and sounds that were groundbreaking and landmark. And this double-headed bill is an indie-rock