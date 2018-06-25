Video shows two women helping an alligator cross East Colonial intersection

Sometimes good Samaritans help the elderly cross busy streets, and other times they're leading an alligator to safety.
Catherine Karr of Winter Garden posted a video on Facebook
yesterday showing two women holding up traffic at the intersection of Dean Road and East Colonial Drive.
They were escorting what appears to be a baby alligator.
Karr wrote, "There might still be some hope for the world. I just witnessed two women jump out of their cars at an intersection and stop traffic to help a lost alligator get back to the park."
The alligator was spotted near Downey Park and its adjacent Lake Downey in East Orlando. So why did the alligator cross the road? We may never know, but we do know that we're in the middle of 'gator mating season, which means they're everywhere.
Earlier this morning
, an alligator in Sarasota County put up a fight when it was forcibly dragged out from underneath a trailer in a Publix parking lot. Deputies posted a friendly reminder on social media
, along with a video of the gator, telling the public to look below their cars before backing up.
Watch the clip of the women helping the alligator below.
