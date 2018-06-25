Bloggytown

Monday, June 25, 2018

Orlando City Council approves CityArts Factory move into historic Rogers Kiene building

Posted By on Mon, Jun 25, 2018 at 4:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Photo via the City of Orlando
Orlando commissioners approved a five-year lease agreement Monday with Downtown Arts District to move CityArts Factory to the historic Rogers Kiene building.

CityArts Factory, which is currently on the corner of Orange Avenue and Pine Street, will move east a couple blocks to the green Victorian-era building on Magnolia Avenue and Pine Street.

"I couldn’t think of a better use than to enhance the Downtown Arts District," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said to local arts leaders. "We look forward to what you're able to do with the [Rogers Keine] building."

The lease at CityArts current location on 29 S. Orange Ave. ends on Nov. 30, and the city has decided not to renew it. Downtown Arts District plans to operate the new location for CityArts as a "multi-use cultural arts facility." The space may be used for galleries, artist-in-residence programs, studios, meeting space, administrative offices, a café, a theatre for films and live performances. CityArts might also host other art-related events like "Third Thursday, luncheon events, juried art shows and outreach to schools," according to city records.

In January, local arts benefactor Ford W. Kiene donated the building to the City of Orlando with the requirement that the city maintain the property as a "cultural arts facility" for at least 20 years.

The Roger Kiene building is currently housing The Gallery at Avalon Island. The real estate closing for the building will be around June 30.

The five-year lease starts on July 1, 2018 and ends on June 30, 2023. The agreement may be extended for one additional five-year term, and Downtown Arts District yearly rent to the city will be $1.

