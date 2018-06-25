Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 25, 2018

Bloggytown

March for Our Lives bus tour coming to Orlando on July 13

Posted By on Mon, Jun 25, 2018 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SHAYLA PHILLIPS
  • Photo by Shayla Phillips
Earlier this month, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and March for Our Lives activists announced they would be heading out on a summer bus tour to encourage young people to vote on stricter gun laws and out politicians who are accepting donations from the NRA.

March For Our Lives Orlando announced on Twitter that the bus tour will be coming to the City Beautiful on July 13 in the form of a block party.

Orlando locals will be able to join the movement at Lake Eola from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The tour is meant to boost momentum behind the issue of gun reform and get young voters out to the polls and behind stricter gun laws. The event will include art installations, local food trucks, live performances, and speakers from both the Parkland shooting and Pulse massacre.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's new Skyliner gondola system just took a major step forward Read More

  2. Video shows two women helping an alligator cross East Colonial intersection Read More

  3. SeaWorld goes all in with new high-tech raft ride but will it ever open? Read More

  4. 'What would Mr. Rogers think about you?' hecklers yell at Pam Bondi outside of Mr. Rogers film Read More

  5. Band of the Week: Lauren Carder Fox Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation