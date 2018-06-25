March for Our Lives bus tour coming to Orlando on July 13

The tour is meant to boost momentum behind the issue of gun reform and get young voters out to the polls and behind stricter gun laws. The event will include art installations, local food trucks, live performances, and speakers from both the Parkland shooting and Pulse massacre.
TOUR STOP📍We’re very excited to announce that we will be hosting a block party with the Road to Change tour & the Brady Campaign! Join us @ Lake Eola on July 13th from 6pm-10pm. we’ll have voter registration along with speakers, art installations and food! hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/8MmdJuJGCL— March For Our Lives Orlando (@MFOLOrlando) June 20, 2018
