Saturday, June 23, 2018

'What would Mr. Rogers think about you?' hecklers yell at Pam Bondi outside of Mr. Rogers film

Posted By on Sat, Jun 23, 2018 at 7:16 PM


Confronting her about her recently announced plan to end health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions, as well as her stance on immigration, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was heckled by protesters Friday night after a screening of the new Mr. Rogers film.

A video of the incident was taken by Florida activist Timothy Heberlein of Organize Florida, and shows several people roasting Bondi as she scurries out of Won't You Be My Neighbor with a police escort.

Protesters could can be heard in the clip yelling things like "You're a horrible person!" But the best line might have been when a protester basically said Fred Rogers would've been disappointed with Bondi. "What would Mr. Rogers think about you and your legacy in Florida? Taking away health insurance from people with pre-existing conditions, Pam Bondi!" yelled one protester in the video. "Shame on you!"

Bondi, who once made a Trump lawsuit in Florida disappear after he gave her campaign $25,000, is just the third conservative to be boo'd out of a public space this week.

Trump's press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted Saturday that she was a refused service at a restaurant in Virginia on moral grounds,
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Neilsen was heckled out of a Mexican restaurant, and a few days before White House Stephen Miller dashed out of a Mexican restaurant after being called a fascist. 

