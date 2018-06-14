SunPass asks customers for patience after maintenance on Florida toll system

click to enlarge Photo via Formulanone/Flickr

SunPass is asking users for further patience after customers reported difficulties with the electronic toll-collection system after it came back online following a weeklong maintenance.SunPass, in an email Thursday, said it was “working diligently” to correct issues with its website, mobile app and telephone system.“We anticipated a high volume of customers trying to access the system once it came back online; and although the increased demand was anticipated, it was higher than expected,” SunPass said in the email, while also expressing “deepest apologies” to customers.At the start of the month, the system was shut down for maintenance, but tolls continued to be collected.