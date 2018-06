Owners of the Sanctum opening new 'plant-centric' restaurant in Winter Park

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett

The Sanctum, a popular Orlando-based vegan and vegetarian outpost, is expanding to Winter Park.Owners Chelsea and Jamie Savage made the big announcement in a Facebook post yesterday, saying the new restaurant, Proper & Wild , will be a "chef-driven, health-forward, plant-centric concept."The new restaurant will be located at at 155 E. Morse Blvd., the former Daya space, and will undergo a complete remodel.No exact opening date has been announced, but the Savages hope to debut the concept sometime in the fall of 2018.