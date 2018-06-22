Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 22, 2018

Bloggytown

Disney Teamsters union in Orlando violated labor law, board rules

Posted By on Fri, Jun 22, 2018 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
A Teamsters union representing Walt Disney World workers violated federal labor law when it failed to respond to members who were trying to resign from the union, according to a ruling from the National Labor Relations Board.

Union officials at Local 385, which represents transportation workers and costumed characters at the Orlando theme park, repeatedly ignored requests from members to resign and cancel payroll deductions of union dues, the ruling said.

On June 20, a three-member panel from the NLRB upheld a judge's earlier decision on the matter.

The panel ordered Local 385 to reimburse former union members for their dues, some with included interest, and to respond promptly to members who want to resign. Federal labor officials also ordered the union to post notices at its union hall and Disney worker areas informing members that the NLRB found they "violated federal labor law."

"We will not fail and refuse to honor your requests to resign your union membership," the notice reads. "We will not fail and refuse to honor your timely requests to revoke your dues checkoff authorizations."

Orlando Weekly reached out to Teamsters Local 385 for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

The Associated Press reports that Teamsters investigators are currently looking into Local 385 officials after allegations of "embezzlement, creating false records and obstruction."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SunPass is waiving late fees, but customers will still deal with billing delays Read More

  2. Maitland Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval for Enzian expansion plan Read More

  3. Owners of the Sanctum opening new 'plant-centric' restaurant in Winter Park Read More

  4. An Orlando housing complex that suffered from a history of racist zoning policies will be torn down Read More

  5. Garbage person gives full endorsement of garbage person for Florida governor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation