Disney Teamsters union in Orlando violated labor law, board rules

A Teamsters union representing Walt Disney World workers violated federal labor law when it failed to respond to members who were trying to resign from the union, according to a ruling
from the National Labor Relations Board.
Union officials at Local 385
, which represents transportation workers and costumed characters at the Orlando theme park, repeatedly ignored requests from members to resign and cancel payroll deductions of union dues, the ruling said.
On June 20, a three-member panel from the NLRB upheld a judge's earlier decision on the matter.
The panel ordered Local 385 to reimburse former union members for their dues, some with included interest, and to respond promptly to members who want to resign. Federal labor officials also ordered the union to post notices at its union hall and Disney worker areas informing members that the NLRB found they "violated federal labor law."
"We will not fail and refuse to honor your requests to resign your union membership," the notice reads. "We will not fail and refuse to honor your timely requests to revoke your dues checkoff authorizations."
Orlando Weekly
reached out to Teamsters Local 385 for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
The Associated Press
reports that Teamsters investigators are currently looking into Local 385 officials after allegations of "embezzlement, creating false records and obstruction."
