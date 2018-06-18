Bloggytown

Monday, June 18, 2018

Morgan and Morgan will represent three victims of Daytona Beach coaster accident

Posted By on Mon, Jun 18, 2018 at 1:23 PM



The next chapter of the Daytona Beach Boardwalk rollercoaster derailment that left several people injured last Thursday will happen in court.

A woman who was severely injured in the incident has hired Orlando-based attorney Matt Morgan of Morgan and Morgan to represent her. She is still in the hospital.

Morgan took to Twitter to announce that he is taking on the case:


In a news release sent out Sunday, the law firm announced it will represent a total of three victims of the event. "It appears this failure may have been foreseeable based upon the information gathered to date," Matt Morgan wrote in the release.

The roller coaster, known as the Sand Blaster, was shut down in May of 2017 by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services due to failing an inspection that revealed that the coaster showed excessive corrosion, cracked bracings, damaged bolts and an undefined electrical problem.

The coaster was then inspected again by the state – just a few hours before the derailment that caused two individuals to fall 34 feet to the ground and left several others injured.

Morgan plans on holding a news conference today alongside a roller coaster safety expert to outline the details of the case.

