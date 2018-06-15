Bloggytown

Friday, June 15, 2018

Stormy Daniels' lawyer is suing a UCF fraternity over alleged 'revenge porn'

Posted By on Fri, Jun 15, 2018 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA/FACEBOOK
With the help of adult filmmaker and actress Stormy Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, Kathryn Novak is suing her ex-boyfriend and members of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity at the University of Central Florida after they shared a secret sex tape of her without her consent.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Orlando, alleges that Novak’s former partner, Brandon Simpson, and five other fraternity members created a “secret Facebook group” coined the “Dog Pound,” where nude photos of women were shared without their consent.

According to the complaint, Simpson is accused of sharing an explicit video he’d recorded with Novak, who lives in Arizona, on the private page. The video then allegedly reached more than 200 fraternity brothers prior to her knowledge of it landing in the public realm.

Simpson admitted to sharing the video and pictures in the group, according to the complaint. The court papers state that he only admitted to doing so after Novak noticed a fraternity brother had texted Simpson about the recorded encounter in March.

Novak “acquiesced and engaged in this exchange of intimate conversations with explicit understanding that any such pictures and videos would remain private and confidential,” the lawsuit says. It then claims that Simpson sent the videos of their encounter to “at least five members” of his fraternity, which were then viewed during chapter meetings, and that the members engaged in “sexual cyber exploitation” on the page, “where fraternity brothers routinely posted electronic video and images of their sexual ‘conquests.’”

In all, Novak is suing on six counts, including invasion of privacy, emotional distress and negligence.

Per the suit, Novak is suing for an amount “at least in excess of $75,000.”

According to a statement posted to the national Delta Sigma Phi Facebook page, the Orlando chapter was suspended immediately.

“While we cannot comment on specific allegations made in the lawsuit, these claims are disturbing and antithetical to our organization’s values and mission,” the post reads.

Avenatti could not immediately be reached for comment.

“These allegations are contrary to our core values,” reads a statement from the university. “Although UCF is not a party to the suit, we are gathering information. If anyone believes they may have been impacted in this case, UCF wants hear from you.”

Novak and Simpson were in a long-distance relationship from October 2017 to February 2018, according to the lawsuit. They recorded “at least” one of their private sexual encounters when Novak visited Simpson in Orlando, according to the lawsuit.

To learn about options for filing a report and seeking assistance, click here.

