Two Florida sandhill cranes were dancing to an Ed Sheeran song

Photo via Bill Gerstein/Facebook
Two sandhill cranes were spotted in Clermont last Wednesday appearing to dance to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect."
Clermont resident Ilene Karlsberg-Gerstein caught the two birds on video while driving by, and they seemed to be dancing perfectly in time to the song, which was playing in her car. Her husband posted the video on Facebook
the next day, and naturally, it went viral.
The video now has over 13 million views, and according to
Karlsberg-Gerstein, some people are telling her this was some sort of mating dance.
What's unique about sandhill cranes is that they are among the oldest living birds on the planet, but they still know how to break it down to some modern tunes.
These cranes are no strangers to Floridians. They are cherished members of the local ecosystem and protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act
due to their threatened species status.
Sandhill cranes can also, impressively, travel more than 200 miles a day, so it's likely you've ever seen the same one twice. However, nothing is more impressive than those dance moves.
