Gun control activists hold 'die-in' protest outside Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

About 50 people laying in silence across the water from Mar-a-Lago for die-in protest after names of Pulse victims were read aloud @NationalDieIn @Mar_a_LagoDieIn @WPTV @ChangeTheRef #NationalDieInDay pic.twitter.com/ZtWB61sqUe — Amy Lipman (@AmyLipman) June 12, 2018

On the two-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre, thousands of activists are participating in National Die-In Day across the country, including outside President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.In an attempt to fight for common-sense gun laws and honor those who have been impacted by gun violence, Jenni Corwin and Michael Pincus, high school students in South Florida, organized the 12-minute die-in outside the president's home, according toSome of the die-ins will also be held outside Sen. Marco Rubio's Tampa office, Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston office, outside Trump Tower in Chicago, in Los Angeles City Hall and on the Capitol Lawn in Washington, D.C.In addition, several Pulse remembrance events will be held today to honor the victims and their families.On May 25, activists participated in die-ins within Publix locations across Florida after the company donated $670,ooo to "proud NRA sellout" Adam Putnam. Publix suspended political contributions following the uproar.