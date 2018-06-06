Pulse Anniversary events happening in Orlando 

An Evening With Judy & Dennis Shepard Cocktails and conversation with the parents of Matthew Shepard, a young gay man who died from a hate-fueled attack. Wednesday, 6:30 pm; private residence at 9101 Sloane St.; $175; RSVP at onepulsefoundation.org.

Another Year Passes: Orlando After the Pulse Nightclub Massacre Special exhibit including more than 200 images and items collected at Pulse memorial sites throughout Orlando. Free admission June 10-16. Through Oct. 14; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd.; free-$8; 407-836-8500; thehistorycenter.org.

CommUnity Rainbow Run Memorial run in honor of the 49 lives lost at Pulse. Saturday, 7 am; Wadeview Park, 2000 S. Mills Ave.; $40-$49; communityrainbowrun.com.

Inspiration Orlando United Mural Unveiling Unveiling of a new mural from artists Michael Pilato and Yurly Karabash, showing how courageous acts of compassion revealed a heart of love and kindness in the City Beautiful. Tuesday, 8 am; Burton's Bar and Grill, 801 E. Washington St.; free; 407-425-3720; onepulsefoundation.org.

O-Town: Voices Short version of a docudrama created from stories, interviews and speeches collected in the wake of the Pulse shooting. Sunday, 7:30 pm; Orlando Shakespeare Theatre, 812 E. Rollins St.; $20-$50; onepulsefoundation.org.

Prayer Ribbons Exhibition Display of prayer ribbons created with the names of the lives taken at Pulse. Monday, noon; Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-246-4279; onepulsefoundation.org.

Pulse Annual Remembrance Ceremony Gather at the site of Pulse to pay respects to those who lost their lives there. Tuesday, 7-9 pm; Pulse, 1912 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-649-3888; onepulsefoundation.org.

Ringing of the Bells Ringing of 49 bells in honor of the Pulse victims, joined by multiple churches around the world. Tuesday, noon; First United Methodist Church Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St.; free; 407-849-6080; onepulsefoundation.org.

Sea to Sea Flag and Art Exhibit Display of a 25-foot section of the world's largest LGBTQ rainbow flag, created by Gilbert Baker. Tuesday, 8 am; Orange County Administration Building, 201 S. Rosalind Ave.; free; onepulsefoundation.org.