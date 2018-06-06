The Gist

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Universal Orlando extends BOGO ticket deal for Florida residents

Posted By on Wed, Jun 6, 2018 at 11:22 AM

PHOTO VIA WIKIPEDIA
  • Photo via Wikipedia

There's good news for fans of Universal Orlando who didn't get a chance to take advantage of the BOGO ticket deal announced back in May that was set to end on June 28.

The popular deal has now been extended until July 31. The offer allows residents who buy the “Florida resident 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park” ticket to score another one for free after presenting a UPC code from a 12 0z. can of Sprite or Orange Fanta.

The tickets get residents into both Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios. Harry Potter fans rejoice! The tickets can be used any two days until Aug. 1.

The tickets also have no blackout dates and can be used on non-consecutive days. It also includes two calendar days of admission into select live entertainment venues in Universal City Walk.

