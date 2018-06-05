Bloggytown

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

OneBlood launches donation drive in honor of Pulse survivors, victims

Posted By on Tue, Jun 5, 2018 at 8:51 AM

click image GRAPHIC VIA ONEBLOOD
The nonprofit OneBlood is launching a donation drive this week in honor of the victims and survivors of the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse.

The blood collection agency says it needs to maintain a safe and sufficient blood supply for people battling cancer, trauma patients or for unexpected tragedies like Pulse.

"Two years ago we came together to save lives," OneBlood said in a statement. "After the tragedy at Pulse nightclub, thousands of people lined up for hours to give blood, but it was those who donated in the days before who made the vital difference. If every blood donor gave just one more time each year, there would be no blood shortages. Let’s make it a tradition."

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Donors will receive a free commemorative T-shirt and a free wellness checkup, including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

Find a Big Red Bus or OneBlood donor center where you can donate here. You can also make an appointment, though it has to be done several hours in advance. The requirements for donating blood are listed here.

