Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida is one of the worst places to live if you're poor, says study

Posted By on Tue, Jun 5, 2018 at 3:11 PM

PHOTO VIA SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Photo via Shutterstock
A new study places Florida among the top 10 worst places to live in the country if you're poor.

According to a recent study by RewardExpert, Florida ranks No. 9 among the worst states for low-income individuals and families.

To reach their findings, the study looked at income and cost of living, SNAP benefits, and federal and state assistance programs, as well as other factors.

From RewardExpert:
Florida is one of the few states that has seen a net increase in households receiving food assistance through SNAP, although the average benefit amount of $221.05 per month is below the national average of $241.99 per month. And … the Medicaid income cutoff is an abysmal 33 percent of the federal poverty line for families.
Georgia was ranked No. 1 as the worst, due to offering little assistance or protection for its citizens, followed by Virginia and Mississippi.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Vermont ranked No. 1 as the best state because of its strong Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, followed by Rhode Island, New York and Michigan.

Related Orlando's housing market is complete horseshit right now
Orlando's housing market is complete horseshit right now
By Colin Wolf
Blogs

This ranking of Florida supports recent studies calling out "rent-burdened" residents of the state, which is a term describing those for whom the majority of their paychecks goes to their cost of living.

Just last year, the film The Florida Project brought these issues to life by telling the story of an Orlando mom and her daughter who struggle with money and are forced to make ends meet in unorthodox ways.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Parking a stroller at Disney World just got a bit more complicated Read More

  2. From Epcot to River Country, Disney is looking to build some of its boldest hotels ever Read More

  3. It would appear Universal Orlando accidentally leaked details for their new nighttime show Read More

  4. Florida Sen. Bill Nelson wants to create a gun-tracing database Read More

  5. After months of setbacks, Orlando's famed Pirates Dinner Theater is finally ready to reopen Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation