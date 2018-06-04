Monday, June 4, 2018
Mexican taqueria Agave Azul will open in Winter Park on June 18
By Paola Perez
on Mon, Jun 4, 2018 at 2:34 PM
Mexican taqueria franchise Agave Azul
will finally open its Winter Park location in the former Square One space on June 18, according to their official website
.
The new spot is located at 900 S. Orlando Ave. at the Minnesota Avenue intersection, so you can save yourself the trouble of driving all the way to Agave Azul's Kirkman Road location this summer. Hours of operation have not been announced. It's not clear if this is a soft opening date.
The original Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana location premiered a refined drink menu in May, featuring cocktails and margaritas. Agave Azul's menu combines traditional and modern Mexican cuisines – you can't go wrong with enchiladas rancheras or classic chicken flautas.
According to Rios Restaurant Group
, owner of the small but burgeoning Agave Azul franchise, Windermere and Maitland are also being considered for potential locations. Agave Azul said on Facebook that they are looking at a fall 2018 opening for Windermere.
