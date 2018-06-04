March for Our Lives activists headed on summer bus tour

click to enlarge
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
This past weekend, seniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduated nearly four months after 17 of their classmates and teachers were killed in a school shooting.
Now, many students and activists will be traveling the country on a bus tour that will both encourage young people to vote on stricter gun laws and out politicians who are accepting donations from the NRA.
The tour begins Friday, June 15, and will last 60 days.
This comes as part of the March for Our Lives
movement, which mobilized millions to protest for gun reform in March, including hundreds of thousands of protesters in Washington, D.C., and thousands here in Orlando.
This bus tour is an effort for MSD students and supporters to keep up the momentum behind the movement and educate voters to get behind the call for stricter gun laws.
Jaclyn Corin, an incoming senior and the MSD class president, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel
that they won't quit until the issue with school shootings has been solved.
"Even after the summer, we’re not going away until this epidemic is cured," Corin said. "We can end this senseless violence across this nation."
One bus on the tour will focus on Florida cities, while a second bus will hit 75 cities across the country. Many MSD students have canceled their summer plans and jobs to focus on advocating for the cause.
The students will formally announce their plan today in Parkland.
