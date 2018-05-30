Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Orlando Police Chief John Mina's brother accused of sexually battering a child
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Wed, May 30, 2018 at 1:51 AM
Orange County deputies arrested the brother of Orlando Police Chief John Mina Tuesday on charges of sexually battering a child.
Edward Michael Mina, 51, was taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff's Office and booked into the county jail a little after 4 p.m.
-
Photo via Orange County Jail
-
Edward Mina
Mina was charged with sexual battery of a child under 12, as well as lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12. No immediate details about the arrest were available.
In a statement, Chief John Mina said the criminal allegations were "extremely serious and disturbing."
"At this time, I am most concerned with the welfare and privacy of the child involved, and won’t be making any further comment," John Mina said.
