Orlando Police Chief John Mina's brother accused of sexually battering a child

Edward Mina

Orange County deputies arrested the brother of Orlando Police Chief John Mina Tuesday on charges of sexually battering a child.Edward Michael Mina, 51, was taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff's Office and booked into the county jail a little after 4 p.m.Mina was charged with sexual battery of a child under 12, as well as lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12. No immediate details about the arrest were available.In a statement, Chief John Mina said the criminal allegations were "extremely serious and disturbing.""At this time, I am most concerned with the welfare and privacy of the child involved, and won’t be making any further comment," John Mina said.