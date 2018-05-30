Tip Jar

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

A food hall made from shipping containers may be coming to Lake Nona

Posted By on Wed, May 30, 2018 at 12:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DOWNTOWN CONTAINER PARK VEGAS
  • Photo via Downtown Container Park Vegas
Oh, ship!

A new park may be coming to the Lake Nona area including bars, food trucks, dessert joints, retail stores, a dog park and more – all made out of repurposed shipping containers.

As first reported by The Daily City, representatives from Lake Nona Land Co. LLC, an identity of Tavistock Development Co., will speak before the City Council today to request a temporary use permit to build the park in the Lake Nona Town Center.

The pop-up park would be located at 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. and include a total of 18 shipping containers designed to bring food, entertainment and recreation to the community. It will also have portable bathrooms and some second-level seating areas.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DOWNTOWN CONTAINER PARK VEGAS
  • Photo via Downtown Container Park Vegas
“While exploring various entertainment opportunities through the Lake Nona Town Center, we were inspired by different repurposed shipping container projects across the globe,” said Tavistock spokeswoman Jessi Blakely in a statement. “Our vision is to build an open-air district that showcases our culinary innovation along with an outdoor entertainment venue and shops to create a space that’s unique not only to Lake Nona and Central Florida but first-of-its-kind on the East Coast.”

The proposed hours for the park will be 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

The idea of using shipping containers for things other than shipping may seem odd, but it's not a new concept. In fact, the Downtown Container Park in Vegas and the hit HGTV series Container Homes are two examples of how these containers have been used in untraditional ways. 

