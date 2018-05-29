The Gist

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

The long-awaited Starflyer will finally open this Friday

Posted By on Tue, May 29, 2018 at 3:47 PM

PHOTO VIA UNICORP DEVELOPMENT
  • Photo via Unicorp Development
The Orlando Starflyer will officially take flight this Friday, June 1.

At 425 feet tall, the Starflyer is one of the tallest structures in Florida and the tallest Starflyer in the world, standing 25 feet higher than the ICON Orlando Eye on International Drive.

Last month, the swing ride was set to open on May 11, but a few finishing touches pushed back its launch a couple of weeks. Although it was first approved in 2015, the attraction saw major setbacks, including landscaping details and railing features, but will finally run this week.

Guests will be brought into the air at 60 mph as the ride swings around the stand 22 people at a time.

At the base of Starflyer, there is a café and ice cream stand for those who might decide to hang out and wait for their friends and family members brave enough to take on the ride.

