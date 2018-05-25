You can now legally smoke medical marijuana in Florida

When I start something I finish it. Truth prevails!! The voters will be done!! #BELIEVE #ForThePeople #NoSmokeIsAJoke — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) May 25, 2018

Breaking:



The Judge has ruled and The People win!!!#Medical #Marijuana is now able to be smoked in Florida.



Salute to our fearless leader @JohnMorganESQ !!#NoSmokeIsAJoke pic.twitter.com/1w9CTVzkW2 — Matt Morgan (@MattMorganESQ) May 25, 2018

It's official — a Tallahassee judge has ruled that medical marijuana in Florida can be smoked.The lawsuit against the state was brought last July by Orlando attorney John Morgan, who essentially floated the bill in the successful campaign to make medical access to cannabis a constitutional right."The defendants' toxicology expert's opinion about whether smokeable marijuana is a good way for those with debilitating conditions to get relief is, quite frankly, irrelevant," the judge wrote. "Floridians have already given the rights of qualifying patients Constitutional protection."Thereports that the suit was filed on the behalf of two patients — Diana Dodson of Levy County, who has HIV and neuropathy, and Cathy Jordan of Manatee County, who has Lou Gehrig's disease, both of whom say they're alive today because they grow their own plants — and two advocacy organizations asking the court to validate the law passed by the Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Rick Scott to implement the amendment because it violates the intent of the constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2016.Smoking as a method for medical treatment was originally excluded by lawmakers, who argued that smoking would be "backdoor attempt" at allowing the furtherance of recreational use.It's not yet clear if Florida will try to appeal the ruling or when a change in the current laws would take effect.