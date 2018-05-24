The Heard

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Prepare for the interstellar overdrive of Miami Psych Fest next month

Posted By on Thu, May 24, 2018 at 1:17 PM

The second Miami Psych Fest – this year's edition is dubbed the Perfect Trip – is set for late June, and the lineup is eclectic and jaw-dropping.

Curated and organized by the Miami-based Eclectic Overdrive, the lineup boasts names familiar to adventurous and grizzled Orlando concertgoers like Tatsuya Nakatani, Ava Mendoza, Donzii and Profligate. But the fest also features blockbuster headliners like the mysterious Jandek (fair to say it will be your only chance to catch him in Florida), Kool Keith doing an all-star tribute to Blowfly, Container and Mystic Inane. The Fest is also bringing in freak outliers like Bernard Herman, Frank Hurricane, Urochromes and Talibam! Even Orlando's own Wildtones, Cabo Boing and Timothy Eerie are set to take part in the fun.

Perfect Trip: Miami Psych Fest II happens Friday-Saturday, June 22-23 at the Ground in Miami. Tickets can be purchased here.
