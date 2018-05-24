Local turd is broke as hell

click to enlarge
-
photo via Huffington Post
A Seminole County judge is allowing George Zimmerman to use a public defender in his latest legal skirmish.
According to court documents, Zimmerman – who’s facing a misdemeanor stalking charge that was filed by the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office earlier this month – told the judge that he’s unemployed, $2.5 million in debt and has no income.
Zimmerman is accused of repeatedly threatening and harassing Dennis Warren, a private investigator, between Dec. 16 and Dec. 25 of last year. Warren had been hired by a production company working on a documentary about Martin’s life called Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story
, which is backed by rapper Jay-Z.
Zimmerman shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, an African American teenager who was unarmed at the time, in Sanford in February 2012, only to be acquitted of the murder the following year.
In December 2017, Zimmerman also threatened to beat up Jay-Z and feed him to an alligator
for questioning his family members while working on the documentary.
Mike Gasparro, the film’s producer, provided authorities with text messages from Zimmerman that threatened Warren. One of the texts listed in the report reads, “Help Mrs. Warren out and give him a heads up, I’m going to find him. And I’m bringing hell with me.”
In another text, he continued: “DENNIS IS A FUCKNG PUSSY WHO BOTHERED MY UNCLE IN HIS HOME ... He’s well on his way tot the inside of a gator as well, 10-4?”
Zimmerman reportedly continued to send threatening texts and emails and making unrequested phone calls. In that nine-day time period in December, Warren received 55 phone calls, 67 texts, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from accounts associated with Zimmerman.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.