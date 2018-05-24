Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Bloggytown

Local turd is broke as hell

Posted By on Thu, May 24, 2018 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HUFFINGTON POST
  • photo via Huffington Post
A Seminole County judge is allowing George Zimmerman to use a public defender in his latest legal skirmish.

According to court documents, Zimmerman – who’s facing a misdemeanor stalking charge that was filed by the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office earlier this month – told the judge that he’s unemployed, $2.5 million in debt and has no income.

Zimmerman is accused of repeatedly threatening and harassing Dennis Warren, a private investigator, between Dec. 16 and Dec. 25 of last year. Warren had been hired by a production company working on a documentary about Martin’s life called Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which is backed by rapper Jay-Z.

Zimmerman shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, an African American teenager who was unarmed at the time, in Sanford in February 2012, only to be acquitted of the murder the following year.

In December 2017, Zimmerman also threatened to beat up Jay-Z and feed him to an alligator for questioning his family members while working on the documentary.

Mike Gasparro, the film’s producer, provided authorities with text messages from Zimmerman that threatened Warren. One of the texts listed in the report reads, “Help Mrs. Warren out and give him a heads up, I’m going to find him. And I’m bringing hell with me.”

In another text, he continued: “DENNIS IS A FUCKNG PUSSY WHO BOTHERED MY UNCLE IN HIS HOME ... He’s well on his way tot the inside of a gator as well, 10-4?”

Zimmerman reportedly continued to send threatening texts and emails and making unrequested phone calls. In that nine-day time period in December, Warren received 55 phone calls, 67 texts, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from accounts associated with Zimmerman.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Memorial Day weekend in Orlando will likely be terrible Read More

  2. SeaWorld Orlando announces free admission for U.S. veterans and families Read More

  3. 'Publix is a NRA sellout': Parkland school shooting survivors call for Publix protest this Friday Read More

  4. 'NRA sellout' Adam Putnam cancels Orlando fundraiser, which was hosted by a guy who shot two dogs Read More

  5. Florida snake hunters have now killed 1,000 Burmese pythons Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation