Amazon Prime now offering Orlando area two-hour beer and wine delivery

Amazon just made kicking back with a cold one in Orlando that much easier by offering one- to two-hour Prime Now delivery.So far, the only two Florida cities that are included in this speed-driven deal are Orlando and Miami.Prime members are given 160 beer options through the deal, which started yesterday, including classics like Corona and craft beer choices like Kona.Out of the 231 wine options, 54 of those are chilled.Free two-hour shipping will be available on orders over $35 with a Prime membership. To get one-hour shipping, it will cost subscribers $9.99 for all orders.Amazon upped the price of its Prime membership from $99 to $119 a year back in April. Monthly Prime members will continue at a rate of $12.99 a month, a total of $156 a year.