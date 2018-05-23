This Memorial Day weekend in Orlando will likely be terrible

click to enlarge
Besides predictions of record traffic
, Memorial Day weekend in Orlando will also likely be disgustingly wet.
Gov. Rick Scott issued a warning
yesterday regarding a potential tropical storm system forming in the Caribbean and heading for the Gulf Coast of Florida. If the system does develop into a tropical storm, it will be named Alberto and kick off the 2018 season a week early.
As for Orlando, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
predicts rain and thunderstorms from Thursday until Monday, so make sure to bring an umbrella if you plan on hitting the beach this Memorial Day weekend.
Forecasters predict that the storm will dump torrential rain along the coast, and Gov. Scott advised Gulf Coast cities to be prepared for extreme weather and flooding in a statement Tuesday.
"Although the storm currently has a relatively low chance of development into a tropical system, we must take it seriously," Scott said. "That's why it is critically important that all Floridians take this opportunity to get prepared and make a plan that ensures the safety of their family and loved ones."
This precaution is likely in result to the approaching hurricane season, which lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30, and the historically destructive
hurricane seasons Florida has experienced the past couple of years.
Scientists are predicting this hurricane season will again pose great danger
to Floridians. In fact, 2018 is expected to have 135 percent more storm and hurricane activity than the average season.
This storm could be the first glimpse into another terrifying hurricane season.
