Florida snake hunters have now killed 1,000 Burmese pythons

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Nicholas Banos/Facebook
-
This 15-foot long beast was captured April 1 in the Florida Everglades
There are now 1,000 less invasive Burmese pythons in Florida.
Last weekend, snake hunters with the South Florida Water Management District hit the impressive milestone of bagging their 1000th Burmese python. The record setting catch, an 11-foot snake caught by Brian Hargrove, was recorded on Tuesday at the Homestead field station.
The district pays hunters $8.10 an hour to hunt these beasts, plus bonuses based on size. According to SFWM, Hargrove has been one of the best snake hunters this past year, catching 115 so far.
While 1,000 snakes sounds like a lot, it's actually only a handful of Florida's robust Burmese python population. While no exact number is know, officials believe there are tens of thousands.
Burmese pythons, which are capable of laying 50 to 100 eggs at once, have been offloaded into the Everglades by unsatisfied owners for decades, says the FWC. As a result, the non-native snakes have reproduced into a sizable population and pose a significant threat to indigenous birds, reptiles and mammals. Alligators aren't even safe.
Florida has witnessed quite a few bizarre Burmese python records as of late. In March, a Burmese python broke a record by regurgitating a deer larger than itself
and in April a python with a tracker device led researchers to a record-breaking snake sex party
.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.