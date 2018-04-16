Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 16, 2018

Bloggytown

A Burmese python with a tracking device led Florida officials to a record-breaking sex party

Posted By on Mon, Apr 16, 2018 at 4:34 PM

PHOTO VIA IAN BARTOSZEK/CONSERVANCY OF SOUTHWEST FLORIDA
  • Photo via Ian Bartoszek/Conservancy of Southwest Florida
An invasive Burmese python with a surgically implanted tracking device led Florida researchers to the largest python "aggregation" ever found in Collier County.

A couple of days before Valentine's Day, a male python (or sentinel) nicknamed Argo was fitted with a tracking device and led researchers with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida to a 100-pound female python about to lay eggs.

The female was captured, and Argo was then released to be tracked down again. Just three days later and about a half-mile away from the first location, they found the horny snake attending a record-breaking snake sex party, also known as an "aggregation."

Related A Burmese python in Florida broke a record by regurgitating a deer larger than itself
A Burmese python in Florida broke a record by regurgitating a deer larger than itself
By Gunnar Shuler
Blogs

The researchers found Argo with a pregnant female weighing about 115 pounds and seven other male Burmese pythons. The eight were the most snakes ever found in one place within Southwest Florida and the western Everglades, reports the Naples Daily News.

The Burmese python problem has became such an issue in Florida that the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission allows for the killing and removal of Burmese pythons without a permit. In fact, the FWC encourages people to remove and kill pythons from private lands whenever possible.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Five major things we can expect Universal to build in Orlando that aren't theme parks Read More

  2. Wildlife officials captured an African warthog wandering through a Florida neighborhood Read More

  3. The Fast and Furious attraction is now in soft opening at Universal Orlando Read More

  4. The new sign for the 'Princenton' exit on I-4 is perfectly fine Read More

  5. Wawa has a secret menu, and you have to find a goose to see it Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation