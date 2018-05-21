Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 21, 2018

Tip Jar

New details leaked on Disney's bold new space-themed restaurant

Posted By on Mon, May 21, 2018 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
Earlier this month, Disney confirmed new details on the upcoming space-themed restaurant heading to Epcot. Located between Mission: Space and Test Track near an area formerly used for Mission: Space FastPass distribution, the Patina Restaurant Group operated sit-down restaurant, which is currently unnamed, will be themed to a space station with large "windows" looking out to space and the earth below.

Since then, various rumored details on the new restaurant have begun to leak out, most notably on the WDW News Today site. According to the rumors, Disney is looking to hearken back to old-school Epcot with the new restaurant. Guests will check in at a small waiting area before boarding one of two "shuttles" to take them to the dining room. These "shuttles" will be similar to the Hydrolators that The Living Seas pavilion used to feature. Video screens, similar to those found in the elevators during the queue of Universal’s Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, will make it look like the shuttle is traveling into space.

According to WDW News Today, guests will disembark from their transportation shuttle and walk past a large wine cellar. Details are still sparse on this area, but it may include some type of robotic or other sci-fi features.

The main dining room will have multiple levels, similar to Epcot’s Coral Reef or SeaWorld’s Sharks Underwater Grill. The multi-level dining room allows for all guests to have views out of the space windows. The upper level will be broken into two sections, with a slightly smaller east section and a larger west section. The 376 seats in the dining room will evenly be distrusted between the upper and lower levels.

A small bar with less than 20 seats will be located toward the back of the room. It will mostly be used to make drinks for diners.

No details on the menu, name, or opening date have been confirmed by Disney. It’s believed that the new restaurant will open sometime in late 2019 or early 2020, around the same time as other additions currently in the works for Epcot and well in advance of WDW’s 50th Anniversary celebration in 2021.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A hyperloop connecting Orlando and Tampa along the I-4 may be in the works Read More

  2. Wine Bar George opened last weekend in Disney Springs Read More

  3. Disney Stores will no longer use plastic bags, but theme parks have a way to go Read More

  4. State urges Florida Supreme Court to stay out of 'homegrown' medical marijuana case Read More

  5. BeaverTails just opened a new location in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation