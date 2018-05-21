New details leaked on Disney's bold new space-themed restaurant

click to enlarge
Earlier this month, Disney confirmed new details
on the upcoming space-themed restaurant heading to Epcot. Located between Mission: Space and Test Track near an area formerly used for Mission: Space FastPass distribution, the Patina Restaurant Group
operated sit-down restaurant, which is currently unnamed, will be themed to a space station with large "windows" looking out to space and the earth below.
Since then, various rumored details
on the new restaurant have begun to leak out, most notably on the WDW News Today
site. According to the rumors, Disney is looking to hearken back to old-school Epcot with the new restaurant. Guests will check in at a small waiting area before boarding one of two "shuttles" to take them to the dining room. These "shuttles" will be similar to the Hydrolators
that The Living Seas pavilion used to feature. Video screens, similar to those found in the elevators during the queue of Universal’s Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, will make it look like the shuttle is traveling into space.
According to WDW News Today
, guests will disembark from their transportation shuttle and walk past a large wine cellar. Details are still sparse on this area, but it may include some type of robotic or other sci-fi features.
The main dining room will have multiple levels, similar to Epcot’s Coral Reef
or SeaWorld’s Sharks Underwater Grill.
The multi-level dining room allows for all guests to have views out of the space windows. The upper level will be broken into two sections, with a slightly smaller east section and a larger west section. The 376 seats in the dining room will evenly be distrusted between the upper and lower levels.
A small bar with less than 20 seats will be located toward the back of the room. It will mostly be used to make drinks for diners.
No details on the menu, name, or opening date have been confirmed by Disney. It’s believed that the new restaurant will open sometime in late 2019 or early 2020, around the same time as other additions
currently in the works for Epcot and well in advance of WDW’s 50th Anniversary celebration in 2021.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.