Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Disney releases details on new space-themed restaurant coming to Epcot

Posted By on Wed, May 9, 2018 at 4:38 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
This afternoon, Disney released a few tidbits about the new space-themed restaurant coming to Epcot's Future World.

According to Disney, the yet-to-be-named restaurant will be operated by the Patina Restaurant Group, who you may know from local eateries like The Edison and Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs, and Via Napoli Ristorante E Pizzeria at Epcot. Their latest venture will be located in a "newly developed area" between the Mission: Space and Test Track attractions.

As of now no opening date has been announced, nor even a menu, but Disney does say the new spot will offer "amazing meals and a spectacular view – from high above Earth. "

