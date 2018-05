Disney releases details on new space-themed restaurant coming to Epcot

click to enlarge Photo via Disney

This afternoon, Disney released a few tidbits about the new space-themed restaurant coming to Epcot's Future World.According to Disney , the yet-to-be-named restaurant will be operated by the Patina Restaurant Group , who you may know from local eateries like The Edison and Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs, and Via Napoli Ristorante E Pizzeria at Epcot. Their latest venture will be located in a "newly developed area" between the Mission: Space and Test Track attractions.As of now no opening date has been announced, nor even a menu, but Disney does say the new spot will offer "amazing meals and a spectacular view – from high above Earth. "