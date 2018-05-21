Bloggytown

Monday, May 21, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida politicians have taken more than $1 million from opioid producers

Posted By on Mon, May 21, 2018 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ERIC NORRIS VIA FLICKR
Apparently the same opioid companies that the state is suing are lining the pockets of some of Florida’s lawmakers.

According to a report from the Miami Herald, over the last 20 years, nine opioid companies and their subsidiaries have given more than $1 million to Florida politicians, even during the height of the state’s opioid crisis. Get this, too: Nearly all of it – 89 percent – has gone to GOP candidates or a GOP committee, the analysis shows.

Also of note: The most anyone has received was $15,250, which isn’t all that significant unless you take into account that it was given to state Rep. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, who's the chairman of the House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee.

What is even more significant, however, is how more than $429,000 went to the Republican Party of Florida and at least $225,000 went to the Republican State Leadership Committee.

State Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a lawsuit against nine opioid companies and their subsidiaries last week. The lawsuit accuses the companies of violating the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, the Florida RICO Act and common law public nuisance.

But it should be said that Bondi has received her own little share of donations from opioid companies, according to the analysis. In 2010, when Bondi was running for attorney general, OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma contributed $500 to her campaign. In 2014, opioid distributor McKesson contributed $1,000 to her re-election campaign.

The same goes for Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, who received at least $6,000 from one opioid company.

For the full report, click here.

Tags: , , , , , ,

