Sunday, May 20, 2018

Fringe 2018 review: ‘Nashville Hurricane’ makes triumphant return

Posted By on Sun, May 20, 2018 at 12:22 PM

After first seeing Chase Padgett perform 6 Guitars (his first solo show), I said I didn’t feel qualified to critique it and was content to simply bask in the glow of theatrical greatness. That glow has returned with Padgett’s second solo show, Nashville Hurricane (which premiered in 2012), and Orlando Fringe is all the brighter for it.

Originally from Orlando, the virtuoso guitar player, singer and actor has garnered worldwide Fringe fame. Most of you have probably already seen one of his two aforementioned shows, or perhaps you caught his newest one (Five Stars) last year. But if you’re new to the Padgett party, all you need know is that Nashville Hurricane should be at the top of your 2018 Fringe schedule.

With a more developed story (and a bit less music) than 6 Guitars, Hurricane features Padgett alternating between four characters: a strange musical prodigy who rose to prominence 40 years ago and then suddenly disappeared, plus the performer’s manager, mother and blues-playing friend. (The latter will be familiar to – and beloved by – fans of 6 Guitars.) And, as always, he nails each dialect, characterization, body movement and facial expression.

“I’m not a people person,” the prodigy tells us, explaining that he actually doesn’t enjoy performing. I’m just glad Padgett does, because he’s always the highlight of my Fringe. I hope he’s yours too.

Nashville Hurricane
Chase Padgett, Portland, OR
13 & Up – Strong Language, Mature Themes
75 Minutes
Silver Venue
Sunday, May 20, 2018 @ 8:15 PM
Friday, May 25, 2018 @ 10:45 PM
Saturday, May 26, 2018 @ 8:45 PM
Sunday, May 27, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

  |  

