The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, May 20, 2018

The Heard

American Pleasure Club come packing Kitty and local Julee Bruise on the rise

Posted By on Sun, May 20, 2018 at 9:51 PM

click to enlarge American Pleasure Club
  • American Pleasure Club
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
American Pleasure Club, Julee Bruise and Special Explosion, May 17, Soundbar

If the name American Pleasure Club isn’t quite familiar yet, they’re a Baltimore act that first came to indie prominence under the far less fun moniker Teen Suicide. They’re a magpie of a band that plucks from a spectrum of styles, from lo-fi to punk to electronic to whatever. All of it’s used to invoke a dizzying storm around the eternally downcast singing of Sam Ray.
click to enlarge American Pleasure Club at Soundbar
  • American Pleasure Club at Soundbar
click to enlarge American Pleasure Club at Soundbar
  • American Pleasure Club at Soundbar
But, while their motley palette can feel exploratory on record, their live sound is pretty unified and in the pocket. When they hit their noisy peaks, the band really show the fullness and force with which they can flex their emotion. Even though Ray likes to keep it on a bummer frequency, he surrounds himself with a range of sounds and ideas that’s surprisingly wide and vivid.
click to enlarge American Pleasure Club at Soundbar
  • American Pleasure Club at Soundbar
click to enlarge American Pleasure Club at Soundbar
  • American Pleasure Club at Soundbar
An interesting postscript: One especially notable member of the band is Kitty, the breakout Daytona rap artist who’s distinguished herself as both an internet phenom and a writer.
click to enlarge American Pleasure Club at Soundbar
  • American Pleasure Club at Soundbar
I knew nothing of her association with the band walking in so I had to look that shit up. In case you’re as clueless as I was, she and Sam Ray are married and she joined the band this year on electronics and backup vocals. So that was a nice local surprise.
click to enlarge Julee Bruise
  • Julee Bruise
Opening the night was Julee Bruise, the solo vehicle of Julia Joyce of local twee-pop band TV Dinner. She came accompanied by a drummer, though his playing was generally minimal. Her own confessional pop strikes a slightly different tone than TV Dinner, working a distinctly raw personal edge. Whether it’s the sparer arrangement or just the more emotionally bare tenor of the songs, this guise shows that Joyce is marching directly in the footsteps laid down by some of the great indie women of the last quarter century.
click to enlarge Julee Bruise at Soundbar
  • Julee Bruise at Soundbar
Her singing is a thing that’s unflinchingly vulnerable. But she traces the contours of emotion with such nakedness and pathos that she plies that vulnerability into power. And what this performance revealed is that Joyce is a voice that’s developing quickly in expression and aesthetic.
click to enlarge Special Explosion at Soundbar
  • Special Explosion at Soundbar
Also playing were Seattle’s Special Explosion. Apropos of their provenance, they’re emblematic of the sensitive indie rock that’s more or less defined the post-grunge Pacific Northwest. Their music is a lush brand of emo that’s traded in punk urgency for pastoral texture. Where they’re coming from is evident. Much less clear, though, is what exactly they have to say. It’s pleasant music done with craft but more a competent exercise in style than anything.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Colonial Lanes will close forever next week Read More

  2. Nominate your local favorites in Orlando Weekly's Best of 2018 readers poll Read More

  3. Disney Cruise Line may add a second private port in the Bahamas Read More

  4. Cocoa Beach, Orlando's closest beach, will start allowing dogs this summer Read More

  5. Publix clarifies that they don't support the NRA, just self-described 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation