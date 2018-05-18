Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 18, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida man arrested for dumping red paint into gopher tortoise burrow

Posted By on Fri, May 18, 2018 at 7:27 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA FISH & WILDLIFE CONSERVATION COMMISSION
  • Photo via Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
An Apopka man was arrested after Florida wildlife officials say he dumped leftover red paint into a burrow, dousing the gopher tortoise living inside.

The tortoise, later named Raphael, was found April 17 by a witness in the middle of County Road 455, south of Montverde in Lake County. The reptile was covered in red paint "from head to toe," according to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 

FWC investigators visited locations near where Raphael was seen and found a gopher tortoise burrow covered in fresh paint behind a business called RAM Striping. The owner, John Wood, told investigators his employees are supposed to dispose of paint on the property by spraying paint into a five-gallon bucket, letting it dry and later throwing away the bucket.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA FISH & WILDLIFE CONSERVATION COMMISSION
  • Photo via Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
An employee of the business, 37-year-old Edwin Escalera, told FWC officials he was in a hurry the morning of April 14 while cleaning out the spray machine. He sprayed the paint into a five-gallon bucket, but instead of waiting for it to dry, Escalera told investigators he dumped the paint into a hole behind the shop, the report said.

Escalera said he didn't see a tortoise in the burrow when he dumped the paint inside, according to the report. Escalera also told investigators he didn't know how cement ended up in the burrow. FWC officers found an open bag of cement inside the business and paint sprayed on the grass surrounding the burrow.

Escalera was charged with littering hazardous waste and unlawful possession of a gopher tortoise, which is a protected species.

click image PHOTO VIA SWAMP GIRL ADVENTURES/FACEBOOK
Raphael was taken to Swamp Girl Adventures, a nonprofit that helps rescue animals. The tortoise was scrubbed with a toothbrush, and as of this week, most of the paint has been removed from Raphael's body.

Please don't paint tortoises – aside from being illegal, the FWC says painting tortoises can "inhibit their ability to absorb vitamins from the sun’s UV rays through their shells, has the potential to cause respiratory problems and can lead to harmful chemicals being absorbed into their bloodstream."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 



Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Colonial Lanes will close forever next week Read More

  2. New map reminds us that Orlando remains incredibly segregated Read More

  3. Cocoa Beach, Orlando's closest beach, will start allowing dogs this summer Read More

  4. Magic Kingdom is now serving booze at all sit-down restaurants Read More

  5. Publix clarifies that they don't support the NRA, just self-described 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation